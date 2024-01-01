Russia Initiates Implementation of Special Muslim-Friendly Tourism Services

SHAFAQNA- The head of Russia’s Quality Organization announces the initiation of a new level of tourism services in the country that are compatible with Islamic standards and welcoming to Muslims.

According to Shafaqna, the Russian news network “RT Arabic” wrote on its website tonight (Wednesday) that “Maxim Protasov,” the head of the country’s Quality Organization (Roskachestvo), announced during a speech on the sidelines of the “Russia and the Islamic World” economic conference being held in the city of Kazan, the capital of the autonomous Republic of Tatarstan, that his country has begun implementing a new level of tourism services that meet Islamic standards and are Muslim-friendly.

The head of Russia’s Quality Organization stated: “This week, we have launched a federal accreditation system for Muslim-friendly establishments, which can be issued for restaurants, hotels, conference and exhibition venues, gas stations, and medical institutions. In developing this level of quality, we have been guided by the best international practices, and nearly 100 Muslim-friendly certificates will be issued this year (2024).”

Protasov also stated: “The nature of the system is that any tourism facility, whether it be a retail store, restaurant, or hotel, if a Muslim guest comes to it and requests special services, they will receive them. This does not mean that the hotel or restaurant will exclusively adhere to ‘halal’ standards, but, for example, in the hotel room where the guest (Muslim) will stay, there will be a prayer mat for prayer along with anything else they may need, including the Quran, while alcoholic beverages will not be available in the minibar, and forbidden foods will not be found on the menu.”

