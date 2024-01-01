Unveiling Mashhad Codex at Qatar International Book Fair

SHAFAQNA- The Mashhad Codex was unveiled and introduced at the Qatar International Book Fair.

According to Shafaqna, on Tuesday, the 14th of May, 2024, a ceremony introducing and unveiling the Mashhad Codex took place at the thirty-third Qatar International Book Fair. This event, held in the “Culture Hall” of the Doha Exhibition Center, was attended by some ambassadors from Islamic countries, university professors, and certain Qatari scientific and cultural figures. Morteza Kariminia, the researcher of this codex, gave a speech explaining the history and scientific and Quranic significance of this work, and shared various textual and documentary details from the first century of Hijra with the attendees.

During the continuation of the event, the attendees posed various questions to the session’s speaker. They emphasized the importance of conducting such research among Muslim researchers in Islamic countries while praising the completion of this research and the publication of the facsimile of the Mashhad Codex in a precious form.

It is worth mentioning that the “Mashhad Codex” or Codex Mashhad is the title given to the collection of two copies of the Quran with ancient Hijazi script from the first century of Hijra, numbered 18 and 4116, kept in the library of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reidha (A.S) (Mashhad). This work, consisting of 252 pages, is considered the most complete collection of pages from a complete Quran from the first century of Hijra worldwide. With the permission and collaboration of the Library of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reidha (A.S), after seven years of research and technical preparation along with a detailed introduction in Arabic and English, it was published by the Al al-Bayt Foundation in 1402. It was officially unveiled and presented to the scientific community on Thursday, the 15th of November, 2023, with the presence of numerous professors and researchers from seminaries and universities.

Source: Shafaqna Persian