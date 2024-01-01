English
Sweden: Gothenburg proposes ban on purchases from Israel

Shafaqna English- The governing body of the Sweden’s second-largest city, Gothenburg, wants to stop buying goods from Israel, Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter is reported.

A coalition that includes the Swedish Social Democratic Party, Left Party and the Green Party, who have a majority in the municipality’s governing committee, has proposed that the city phase out all purchases of goods originating in states that illegally occupy other states.

“Israel is conducting an illegal occupation of the West Bank that has only worsened in the shadow of the widespread killing of civilians in Gaza,” Jonas Attenius, chairman of the municipal board in Gothenburg, said in a press release. “Our tax money should not go to financially support occupation forces.”

The proposal would also affect purchases from Russia and Morocco.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

