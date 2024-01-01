English
USA: Progressive Muslim challenges incumbent in Congress over Gaza policies

Shafaqna English- Imraan Siddiqi, the son of Indian immigrants, has been involved in civil rights most of his life, but he says it was the USA support for Israel’s war on Gaza that made him want to run for Congress.

As executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations in the state of Washington, Siddiqi has been inundated with reports of anti-Muslim bias since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October (he is taking a sabbatical from his position at CAIR to run for office). In addition, he was living in a district where the representative, Kim Schrier, a Democrat, was not vocally advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza.

