AP: India’s parliament sees fewer Muslims as strength of Modi’s party grows

Shafaqna English- India’s parliament has fewer Muslims as strength of Modi’s party grows in 2024 election, Associated Press reported.

Preventing Muslim migrants from gaining citizenship. Revoking the semi-autonomy of the country’s only Muslim-majority region. Building a Hindu temple where a violent mob razed a mosque.

These were political triumphs for Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past decade, burnishing his reputation as a leader who prioritizes the interests of India’s Hindu majority. For India’s 200 million Muslims, they highlight their waning political power in the world’s largest democracy.

