Shafaqna English- 15,103 Gazan children have been killed by the Israeli occupation army since the war on Gaza started, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

Since October 7 last year, more than 35,233 civilians have been killed by Israeli attacks on the embattled enclave.

In the West Bank, about 500 Palestinians have also been killed in attacks by Israeli forces and settlers across the occupied West Bank during the same period.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

