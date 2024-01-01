Saudi Arabia execute Shia young man based on terrorism charges

Shafaqna English- Saudi authorities carried out the death sentence against the Shia young man Hassan Ahmed Al-Nasser from the Eastern Province.

Al-Nasser was charged with funding terrorism and having connections with terrorist members, charges that rights sources have labeled as fabricated and used by the Saudi Ministry of Interior to justify the execution of prisoners of conscience.

This execution is part of a series of measures targeting activists and dissidents in the kingdom, with human rights reports confirming that Al-Nasser’s trial did not adhere to international standards of fair trials.

Sources: ABNA

