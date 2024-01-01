English
Amnesty: Gaza highlights Israel’s ‘appalling record’ of displacement

Shafaqna English- The forced displacement of nearly two million Palestinians in Gaza highlights Israel’s “appalling record” of displacement, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

It also shows Israel’s refusal to respect Palestinians’ right of return for the past 76 years.

The remarks came on Nakba Day, an annual commemoration of the expulsion of around 750,000 Palestinians from their homes by Zionist militias in 1948 to make way for the creation of the Israeli state.

“Generations of Palestinians across the occupied territories are deeply scarred by the trauma of being uprooted and dispossessed multiple times and with no prospect of return to their homes,” said Erika Guevara Rosas, senior advocacy director at Amnesty.

