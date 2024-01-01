English
Besides longstanding flames of war, various natural calamities prey on children in Afghanistan

Shafaqna English-Besides the longstanding flames of war (lingering for over 45 years now), which have led to a staggering influx of children in Afghanistan, various natural calamities such as floods and earthquakes also prey on this vulnerable demographic, Hasht-e Subh reported.
Moreover, during economic crises, when poverty and hunger grip families, these children suffer more than others. In cases of family problems leading to divorce or family breakdowns, once again, it is these children who bear the brunt of their parent’s mistakes.

Every natural and man-made disaster is more destructive and deadly for the reason that it drags a portion of the future of a generation to annihilation; a future that, had disaster not struck, would have been different and perhaps even better than what we are likely to witness after the disaster occurs.

