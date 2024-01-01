Bahla Fort in Oman

Shafaqna English- Bahla Fort, located in the town of Bahla in Oman, is one of the country’s most impressive historical sites. It’s renowned for its massive adobe walls, which stretch for over 12 kilometers and enclose the old town. The fort itself is an architectural marvel, featuring numerous towers, corridors, and rooms spread over several levels.

Originally built in the 13th century by the Banu Nebhan tribe, Bahla Fort served as a defensive structure to protect the town and its inhabitants. It also functioned as a center for commerce, religion, and education, with parts of the complex dedicated to Islamic learning.

Throughout its history, Bahla Fort underwent several renovations and expansions, reflecting the architectural styles of different ruling dynasties in Oman. Its strategic location along the ancient trade routes contributed to its importance as a regional stronghold.

In 1987, Bahla Fort was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in recognition of its cultural significance and architectural splendor.

Today, visitors can explore its labyrinthine corridors, climb its towers for panoramic views of the surrounding area, and gain insights into Oman’s rich history and cultural heritage.

Source: famouswonders

www.shafaqna.com