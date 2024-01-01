English
Arab League calls for UN peacekeepers force in occupied Palestinian territory

Shafaqna English- The Arab League has called for a United Nations peacekeeping force in the occupied Palestinian territory at Bahrain summit.

The meeting of Arab heads of state and government convened in Bahrain on Tuesday more than seven months into Israel’s offensive in Gaza that has convulsed the wider region.

The “Manama Declaration” issued by the 22-member bloc called for “international protection and peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in the occupied Palestinian territories” until a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is implemented.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

