International Shia News Agency
Independent: Some people have Alzheimer’s without symptoms

Shafaqna Science- A new study reported by the Independent indicates that some individuals with Alzheimer’s disease may not exhibit clinical symptoms during their lifetime. This finding may contribute to a better understanding of resilience against the debilitating condition.

According to the researchers, the findings may lead to a better understanding of how some individuals reach the age of 90 or even 100 in good health, without the use of medications or the presence of brain disease.

The Independent reports that scientists examined brain tissue from the Netherlands Brain Bank, which contains samples from more than 5,000 deceased brain donors with a wide range of diseases.

The brain bank also maintains comprehensive medical histories and detailed disease courses, including the symptoms exhibited by each donor.

Researchers identified a subgroup of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease processes in their brains but no clinical symptoms while alive, suggesting they exhibited resilience.

Source: Independent 

www.shafaqna.com

