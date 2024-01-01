Dome of Rock & Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Night Journey

Shafaqna English- One of the significant Islamic sights in Palestine is the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem. It’s a stunning gold-domed shrine located on the Temple Mount, known as Haram al-Sharif in Arabic. This iconic structure is not only a masterpiece of Islamic architecture but also holds immense religious significance for Muslims worldwide, as it’s believed to be the spot from which the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to heaven during the Night Journey.

The Dome was constructed in 691 CE by the Umayyad Caliph Abd al-Mali. Its design is a masterpiece of early Islamic architecture, blending elements of Byzantine, Persian, and Islamic styles. The dome itself is covered in gold leaf, making it a striking sight against the Jerusalem skyline.

Inside, the central rock, known as the Foundation Stone, is believed to be the spot where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to heaven during his Night Journey. This event, known as the Isra and Mi’raj, holds profound spiritual significance for Muslims.

The interior of the Dome of the Rock is adorned with intricate tile work, calligraphy, and geometric patterns, reflecting the artistic achievements of the Islamic civilization.

Visitors to the site can also explore the surrounding Haram al-Sharif, which includes other important Islamic landmarks such as the Al-Aqsa Mosque, making it one of the holiest sites in Islam after Mecca and Medina.

Featured image: Dome of the Rock in 1920s. Author: Lehnert and Landrock, Cairo.

Source: andrewhammond.substack

