Shafaqna English- At the tournament in Astana, Iranian boxer Ali Habibinezhad won bronze, Tasnim reported.

On his way to the finals, he took down boxers from Kazakhstan.

The Iran’s team are participating at the event to prepare for the Boxing Road to Paris 2nd World Qualification Tournament in Thailand.

The tournament will be held at the Bangkok Indoor Stadium from 24 May to 2 June.

Source: Tasnim

www.shafaqna.com