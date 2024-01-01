English
International Shia News Agency
AFC supports Palestine’s proposal to suspend Israel from FIFA

Shafaqna English- The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has backed Palestine’s request to ban Israel from FIFA, the global governing body for football, due to Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, reported by Mehr News.

At the 34th Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Congress, which recently wrapped up in Bangkok, Thailand, the regional body’s Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa endorsed a proposal submitted by the Palestine Football Association (PFA).

Ahead of Friday’s FIFA assembly, where it is seeking to impose “adopt immediate and appropriate sanctions against Israeli teams.” FIFA is set to conduct a ballot on Friday to decide whether to exclude Israel from global competitions.

