Juventus won their 15th Coppa Italia trophy

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, Juventus secured a 1-0 victory over Atalanta, on Wednesday evening, earning their 15th Coppa Italia title. Dusan Vlahovic netted the decisive goal for Turin’s club.

In the fourth minute, the Serbian forward scored to give the Old Lady a victory at Stadio Olimpico.

With everything they had until the end of the match, Juventus held on to their one goal lead and won the cup.

The Old Lady are the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

Source: AA

