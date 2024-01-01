UN chief appeals for Gaza ceasefire-regional unity at Arab League Summit

Shafaqna English- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in remarks to Arab leaders in Bahrain summit appeals for Gaza ceasefire-regional unity.

“There is no better moment for the Arab region to come together,” UN Secretary-General said.

“Unity and solidarity throughout the Arab world would amplify the vital voice of the region and further boost your influence on the global stage,” he continued.

Guterres also reiterated his strong position in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza, saying that the death and destruction currently being meted out on the enclave must come to an end.

It can help this region find peace, make the most of its enormous potential, and further contribute to the global good.

“Entire families wiped out. Children traumatized and injured for life. People denied access to the very basics for human survival. A looming famine … It is time for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and unimpeded access for humanitarian assistance throughout Gaza,” he said to the Arab League summit.

