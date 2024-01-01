English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

UNRWA: More than 630,000 Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

0

Shafaqna English- More than 630,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

The UN agency called, in a post on X on Friday, for an immediate ceasefire, affirming that “the residents of Gaza are being subjected to forced displacement”, adding that “many have taken refuge in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, which has become overcrowded with displaced people struggling to live under miserable conditions.”

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Thousands of Palestinians cut off from water-food after a week-long Israeli incursion

leila yazdani

UN chief appeals for Gaza ceasefire-regional unity at Arab League Summit

leila yazdani

Arab League calls for UN’s peacekeepers in occupied Palestinian territory

leila yazdani

Amnesty: Gaza highlights Israel’s ‘appalling record’ of displacement

nafiseh yazdani

PRCS: Over 15000 children killed since Israeli war on Gaza

leila yazdani

USA: Progressive Muslim to run for Congress over Gaza policies

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.