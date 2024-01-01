UNRWA: More than 630,000 Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

Shafaqna English- More than 630,000 Palestinians have been forced to flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.



The UN agency called, in a post on X on Friday, for an immediate ceasefire, affirming that “the residents of Gaza are being subjected to forced displacement”, adding that “many have taken refuge in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, which has become overcrowded with displaced people struggling to live under miserable conditions.”

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

