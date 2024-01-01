Thousands of Palestinians cut off from water-food after a week-long Israeli incursion

And also they said that South Africa’s claim that Rafah is this last refuge for the people in Gaza is untrue. They say they acknowledge that there are a lot of civilians there, but they also say it’s a Hamas stronghold and they have to continue this military operation.

So basically rejecting South Africa’s request to the court to order Israel to stop its military offensive in Rafah and also withdraw from Gaza altogether.

It was an interesting hearing this time, because in the beginning Israel said it didn’t have enough time to prepare – there was far too short notice.

There were only two speakers compared to a lot bigger team in January.

And then, also at the end of the hearing, one of the judges, a German judge, basically asked an additional question, which is also unusual. They asked Israel to explain what is happening in these so-called evacuation zones, specifically Al Mawasi. Is there any safety there and how will people get there?

So the court has now ordered Israel to respond to this specific question tomorrow, Saturday by 6 pm.