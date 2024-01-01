New study: Muslim professionals leavs France in quiet brain drain

Shafaqna English- Highly-qualified French Muslims are leaving France in a quiet brain drain, seeking a new start abroad in cities like London, New York, Montreal or Dubai, according to a new study.



After being knocked back at some 50 interviews for consulting jobs in France despite his ample qualifications, Muslim business school graduate Adam packed his bags and moved to a new life in Dubai.

“I feel much better here than in France,” the 32-year-old of North African descent told AFP.

“We’re all equal. You can have a boss who’s Indian, Arab or a French person,” he said.

“My religion is more accepted.”

