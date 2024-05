Shafaqna English- The Engineering Projects Department at the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine announced the start of the third phase of the foundation-pouring works for the Umm al-Baneen courtyard project.

The project is supervised by the Iraqi Ardh al-Quds Company.

The company’s director, Engineer Hamid Majid Abbas, said that “the Umm al-Baneen Courtyard (SA) is one of the strategic projects of the Al-Abbas(AS)’s holy shrine.

