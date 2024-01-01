English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

8 EU members support Lebanon to mitigate refugee flow

0

Shafaqna English- The governments of eight European Union member states said that the situation in Syria should be re-evaluated to allow for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees back to their homeland.

In a joint declaration, officials from Austria, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Malta and Poland said they agree on a re-assessment that would lead to “more effective ways of handling” Syrian refugees trying to reach European Union countries.

The eight countries, which held talks during a summit meeting in the Cypriot capital, said the situation in Syria has “considerably evolved,” even though complete political stability hasn’t been achieved.

Sources: Naharnet 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN’s Migration Agency Chief: More Syrians to leave Lebanon as donors cut back on aid

leila yazdani

Lebanon accepts ICC’s jurisdiction for war crimes

leila yazdani

New Arab: New ad campaign in Lebanon fuelling violence against Syrian refugees

leila yazdani

Lebanese PM: We need to elect a president and form a government

anvari

Lebanon: 82% of Lebanese are poorer according to Social Affairs Minister

bahramian

Bishop of Maronite Church in Lebanon: Parliament violates constitution by intentionally depriving country of president

anvari

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.