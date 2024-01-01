English
[Video] SICM Mahfil Ali: Finding Beauty in sorrow and pain

Shafaqna English SICM Mahfil Ali celebrated the birth anniversary of Imam Ali Ridha (AS) with a talk by Dr Kawther Abbas entitled “Finding Beauty in sorrow and pain” On Friday (17 May 2024).

Speaker:

Dr. Kawther Abbas is a GP by profession, and also studies Hawza part time at Al-Mahdi Institute. She has been teaching Quran and doing Islamic talks for around 20 years and is the co-founder of the Muslim Families initiative which runs programs targeted at children and their families.

