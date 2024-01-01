The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Adoption”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Adoption”.

Question & Answer

Question : Are we allowed to adopt children and consider them as our own children?

Answer : It is permissible for a person to adopt a child and taking care of a deserving child on its own earns is a rewarding deed, but the child legally (Islamic Shariah) is not considered his son or daughter; i.e. the child remains non-mahram to him or his wife and he or she does not inherit from the ones who has adopted him or her.

Adoption in the sense to change a child’s surname and register him in the official documents as the parents own child is not permissible. Related Fatwas

Question 1 : What is the stance of Islam in regards to adopting children and if a child is with the family from his or her early days and develops a bond, do the laws of Mahram and Non-Mahram still have to be observed?