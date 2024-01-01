Guardian: Devon businesses fear tourism loss as parasite cases double

Shafaqna Science- Officials confirm 46 cases and warn of weeks of disruption as businesses in Brixham are hit by cancellations ahead of the school half-term break, the Guardian reports.

Experts say cases of an illness caused by a microscopic parasite in a Devon harbor town could last for another two weeks. Businesses are bracing for thousands of pounds in losses as school half-term approaches.

The comments came as the UK’s Health Protection Agency confirmed that the number of cases of cryptosporidium infection in the Brixham area had more than doubled from 22 to 46, with more than 100 others reporting symptoms of the disease.

Around 16,000 homes and businesses in the Brixham area have been advised by South West Water (SWW) not to use their tap water for drinking without first boiling and cooling it.

Source: The Guardian

www.shafaqna.com