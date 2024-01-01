25,000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque

Shafaqna English- At least 25,000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer at the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem, despite Israeli restrictions.

According to the Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem, around 25,000 Muslims performed the Friday prayer at the holy shrine.

A heavy contingent of Israeli police was deployed at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the city, as well as at the external gates of the Mosque.

The Israeli police blocked several roads leading to the Old City of Jerusalem and hindered the movement of Palestinian citizens.

Israeli authorities also imposed more restrictions on West Bankers’ entry to the Aqsa Mosque compound.

Jerusalemite sources reported that the Israeli forces arrested the young man, Ahmed Iyad Al-Abbasi, while heading to Aqsa.

The worshipers also performed absentee prayers for Gaza’s martyrs.

For his part, Aqsa preacher, Sheikh Muhammad Sarandah, affirmed that the Aqsa Mosque “is a trust in our hands and part of our faith and religion.”

He pointed out that the sanctities of Muslims are being violated and their sanctities are threatened.

Earlier Friday, thousands of Jerusalemites performed the Fajr prayer at the Aqsa Mosque despite the Israeli security restrictions at its gates.

A group of Jerusalemite campaigners and activists earlier called for performing the Great Fajr prayer on Friday in the Aqsa Mosque’s courtyards and staying at the holy site to demand lifting the siege imposed on it.

Sources: Palestinian Information Center

