Italy hosts Formula 1 round 7

Shafaqna English- As a report by Anadolu Ajansı, the seventh round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship will take place this Sunday in Italy.

The Formula One Italian Grand Prix will take place on the 4,909-meter Imola Circuit in Imola, and the race will consist of 63 laps.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and McLaren’s Lando Norris aim to secure their second Grand Prix victories, while reigning champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing seeks his fifth triumph.

Red Bull’s Dutch driver, Verstappen, leads the driver standings with 136 points, followed by teammate Sergio Perez with 103 points. Red Bull leads the constructor standings with 239 points.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com