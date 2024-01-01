Juventus sack Allegri for how he behaved in Coppa Italia final

Shafaqna English- According to Guardian, Juventus have announced that Massimiliano Allegri has been sacked as their manager. The 56-year-old was appointed in 2021, returning for a second spell in charge of the club, having previously led them to five Serie A titles.

Nevertheless, Juve affirmed on Friday that Allegri had been dismissed after three years at the helm owing to “certain behaviours” at the Coppa Italia final that were deemed “incompatible with the values of Juventus”.

Juventus secured their record-extending 15th Coppa Italia title with a 1-0 victory over Atalanta on Wednesday, marking their first trophy triumph in three years. However, the victory was marred by manager Allegri’s dismissal during stoppage time. After removing his jacket in frustration and confronting the fourth official, Allegri was shown a red card and ordered off the touchline.

Source: Guardian

