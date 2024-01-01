Expert: Imam Ridha’s (AS) debates with different religions indicate principle of respect and giving opportunity to express beliefs

Shafaqna English- Deputy Head of the Association of Historians of Seminaries stated: Imam Ridha’s (AS) debates with different religions and sects indicate the principle of respect and giving the opportunity to express beliefs. In these debates with Jews, Christians, heretics, and others, Imam Ridha (AS) initially gives them the opportunity to express their opinions. They listen to their words and respond by referring to trusted sources.

Hojjatul-Islam Qaraati said: Moderation in life and good character are among the rules of a believer’s life emphasized by Imam Ridha (AS). He said, “The closest of you to me on the Day of Judgment are those who have the best morals and are kindest to their families.” The family serves as a trust laboratory for validating schools of thought and ideas. If someone or an idea fails to create a harmonious, loyal, intimate, and peaceful family, they will surely be unable to guide and prosper society.

Good character and benevolence for the family serve as both a practice for men and women in managing society and as a testimony to the success or failure of individuals and plans. So, as long as we are not accepted and successful in the family, we cannot expect followership or trust from society. And if, God forbid, we are unsuccessful in creating such a family, we should mend ourselves before others. If the audience or youth see excellence, growth, perfection, and happiness in a pious life, they will surely strive towards it.

He recommended self-awareness as another teaching of Imam Ridha (AS) and added: One who is aware of themselves and their abilities does not follow a path that does not lead them to their goal. Most misfortunes and losses result from wrong calculations. And most wrong calculations are due to lack of awareness of one’s abilities and weaknesses. In another narration, the eighth Imam stated another rule of a pious life, saying: “The best intelligence is self-knowledge.” One who finds awareness of their weaknesses and strengths avoids dangers and utilizes their abilities perfectly. They never regret their past because they neither missed an opportunity nor stumbled into a challenge.

Our youth didn’t see goodness to learn but heard it more

Qaraati stated: Another rule that can be inferred from the words of Imam Ridha (AS) is to show the pleasant taste of goodness to others. One of the problems we face in society is not seeing goodness. That is, our youth didn’t see goodness to learn but heard it more. That is, our faith has been more in words than in action. Whereas if people see and benefit from the good fruits of others, they tend to incline towards it. Our faith should not be imprisoned in our hearts and tongues; rather, it should flow through our limbs.

Referring to verses and narrations, he said: It is explicitly stated in the Quran, “Why do you say that which you do not do?” Or in religious recommendations, it is said: “Be callers to people without using your tongues.” In my opinion, one of the emphases of the Ahlul Bayt (AS) is acting upon goodness so that people can taste it and act accordingly. Abasalt Harawi said: “I asked Imam Ridha (AS) about faith. He said: Faith is belief in the heart, declaration with the tongue, and action with the limbs. Faith is nothing but this.” It means our faith should not be imprisoned in our hearts and tongues. Rather, it should flow through our limbs. That is, our spouses, children, parents, neighbors, colleagues, customers, etc., all should benefit from the faith of a believer.

Referring to the practical conduct of Imam Ridha (AS) in dealing with other religions and sects, he added: We cannot confine ourselves to the words of the Imams (A.S) in understanding the style of pious life; rather, we need their practical logic and conduct, or as Ayatollah Jawadi Amoli said, we also need their practical logic. Imam Ridha’s (A.S) debates with different religions and sects indicate the principle of respect and giving the opportunity to express beliefs. In these debates with Jews, Christians, heretics, and others, Imam Ridha (A.S) initially gives them the opportunity to express their opinions.

They listen to their words and respond by referring to trusted sources. Whether Imam aims at guidance, he does not force them to merely listen or accept the foundations of Imam. Imam, in the position of dialogue and guidance, does not compel the interlocutor to move and go through theoretical preliminaries, but steps into his theoretical domain and, based on his foundations, guides him within the realm of his thoughts and ideas.

Qaraati emphasized: In Imam Ridha’s (AS) method, the hardship of guidance is accompanied by a guide. It is this guide who must know his interlocutor well, recognize his sources, methods, and principles, and, as far as possible, take the initiative to guide him based on those sources. Are we like this in dialogue and interaction with young people who share both our religion and sect?

Source: Shafaqna Persian

