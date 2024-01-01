Euro-Med: Israel’s destruction of more Gaza schools-health centres is ‘manifestation of genocide’

Shafaqna English- The Israeli military’s further destruction of schools and health centres in Gaza is an “additional manifestation of genocide”, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has said.

Israel withdrew from Gaza City’s Al-Zeitoun neighbourhood after a week-long incursion on Wednesday, destroying the Ain Jalut, Atta Al-Shawa, and Hassan Al-Nakhalah schools and the Zaytoun Medical Clinic, which provided healthcare to the area’s 80,000 residents.

The Palestinian Civil Defence teams said ten bodies were recovered from the ruins.

Before the attack, Israeli forces broke through the clinic’s outer wall and left without giving an evacuation notice, according to Euro-Med, with the clinic bombed from the air two days later.

Sources: New Arab

www.shafaqna.com