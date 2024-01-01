Emerging economic relations between Africa-Persian Gulf countries are poised for significant growth

Shafaqna English- The emerging economic relations between Africa and the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are poised for significant growth. Over the last decade the Persian Gulf countries have collectively invested over $100 billion in Africa.

This new economic partnership between the Persian Gulf countries and Africa is expected to grow in value, thanks in part to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

During the last decade, the sum of imports and exports between UAE and sub-Saharan Africa increase by over 30%, and trade between Saudi Arabia and sub-Saharan Africa is now 12 times the value it was a decade ago.

The exponential increase in Africa Persian Gulf countries connections is undeniable. In 2023 alone, the Persian Gulf countries made investment pledges worth over $53 billion—almost four times more than the United States.

Today, their presence is continent-wide. As investors, they bring their petro-dollars to bear in sectors like mining, commercial agriculture, and infrastructure.

The growing Africa-Persian Gulf countries economic partnership, shaped by geographical proximity, is focused on addressing critical issues such as food security, the energy transition and infrastructure development.

The UAE has invested $59.4 billion. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have invested $25.6 billion and $7.2 billion respectively. Notably, during this period, the UAE has been the fourth largest foreign direct investor in Africa, behind China, the EU and the United States.

Last year, companies in the GCC announced 73 foreign direct investment projects in Africa worth more than $53 billon.

This new economic partnership between Emerging and Africa is expected to grow in value, thanks in part to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area.

Sources: Time, Weforum.org,

www.shafaqna.com