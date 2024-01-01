Palestinians in Rafah struggle to figure out where to go

Shafaqna English- As Israel’s raids on Rafah intensify, the Palestinians struggle to figure out where to go next.

More than 1.4 million Palestinians in Rafah woke up on May 7 to an evacuation order made by the Israeli army through dropped leaflets and phone calls, asking them to leave the eastern parts of Rafah and head to the “humanitarian area” in Al-Mawasi on the southern coast of the Gaza Strip.

As hundreds of people left for either Al-Mawasi or the central cities of Gaza in Al-Bureij and Al-Nusairat, many could not abide by the order as they didn’t have any place to go.

Sarah Sobhi, 32, a mother of one, originally from Rafah, could not leave the area because she didn’t know where to go.

