English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaAll NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN expresses horror over escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur region

0

Shafaqna English- The United Nations human rights chief has expressed horror over the escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur region.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in el-Fasher without basic supplies amid fears that nearby fighting will turn into an all-out battle for the city, the last stronghold of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the western Darfur region.

Its capture would be a major boost for the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as regional and international powers try to push the sides to negotiate an end to a 13-month war.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Global hunger crisis worsened in 2023

nasibeh yazdani

USA: Senators call on Biden to sanction Sudan’s RSF over human rights violations

leila yazdani

UN: 800,000 people of Sudan city in extreme-immediate danger

leila yazdani

Sudan: Genocide taking place against non-Arab groups in Darfur according to HR organisation

nasibeh yazdani

Paris: International humanitarian conference for Sudan calls for cease-fire

leila yazdani

Humanitarian Agencies: Risk of famine looms a year into war in Sudan

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.