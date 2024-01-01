UN expresses horror over escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur region

Shafaqna English- The United Nations human rights chief has expressed horror over the escalating violence in Sudan’s North Darfur region.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are sheltering in el-Fasher without basic supplies amid fears that nearby fighting will turn into an all-out battle for the city, the last stronghold of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) in the western Darfur region.

Its capture would be a major boost for the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as regional and international powers try to push the sides to negotiate an end to a 13-month war.

Sources: ALJazeera

www.shafaqna.com