UNRWA: Nearly 800,000 Palestinians now displaced from Rafah

Shafaqna English- Nearly 800,000 people have been forced to flee Rafah since the Israeli army launched a military operation in the area on May 6, UNRWA commissioner-general Philippe Lazzarini has said.

“Once again, nearly half of the population of Rafah or 800,000 people are on [roads],” Lazzarini wrote in post on the social media platform X on Saturday.

Lazzarini said that following evacuation orders demanding people to flee to so-called safe zones, people mainly went to the middle areas of Gaza and Khan Younis, including to destroyed buildings.

