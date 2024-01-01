English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Head of Russia’s RusQuality: World halal market is expected to boom

0

Shafaqna English- As the worldwide population of young Muslims continues to rise, the halal market is expected to boom, the CEO of Russia’s quality system RusQuality said.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of KazanForum, held in Tatarstan’s capital, Maxim Protasov said: “The halal market is a couple of trillions of US dollars. It is enormous because a big portion of the world’s population are Muslims.”

Noting that more than 15% of the Russia’s population is made up of Muslims, Protasov explained that the market for halal goods and services is growing.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı 

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Muslim Mirror: Halal mortgage for Muslims in Canada

nasibeh yazdani

India: Government’s citizenship law denying Muslim rights in run-up to general elections

leila yazdani

Survey claimed HNWI planning to invest $2 billion in Mecca-Medina properties

leila yazdani

USA asks Israel to let Muslims worship at Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadhan

leila yazdani

Germany: Lawmaker calls for Islamophobia laws in constitution

nasibeh yazdani

E-CFR: Ramadhan starts March 11 in North America-Europe

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.