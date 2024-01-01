Head of Russia’s RusQuality: World halal market is expected to boom

Shafaqna English- As the worldwide population of young Muslims continues to rise, the halal market is expected to boom, the CEO of Russia’s quality system RusQuality said.

Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of KazanForum, held in Tatarstan’s capital, Maxim Protasov said: “The halal market is a couple of trillions of US dollars. It is enormous because a big portion of the world’s population are Muslims.”

Noting that more than 15% of the Russia’s population is made up of Muslims, Protasov explained that the market for halal goods and services is growing.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı



