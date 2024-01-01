Bahrain arrests Shia man demanding son’s release

Shafaqna English- Security authorities in Bahrain arrested activist Ali Mhanna on May 12, 2024, after his announcement of participating in a protest outside the Ministry of Interior headquarters in the capital Manama, demanding the release of his son.

Mhanna stated in a video, “I am now heading to the Ministry of Interior with a message demanding the immediate release of my son, following the example of those released on Eid al-Fitr, as he is a prisoner of conscience entitled to freedom without conditions.”

As he was putting out this statement in the video, Mhanna was holding a loaf of bread, which he expressed symbolizes his son’s hunger, who has also been deprived of contact for over a month.

Sources: ABNA



