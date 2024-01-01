The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Alcohol”

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Alcohol”.
Question & Answer
Question: Whats the ruling of the various forms alcohol that causes intoxication?
Question 1: What about using the families of alcohol that are synthesized from petroleum and are used in perfume, medicine etc are they Najis and cannot be used during prayer?
So, the medicines and the perfumes containing alcohol are pure and can be used.
It is also permissible to eat such food if the amount of alcohol is very minute, e.g., 2%, except for wine.
Question 2: What is the ruling about using perfume containing alcohol?
Question 3: What is your opinion about the beer (Maa al-Sha’eir) which is sold on the market normally with a label that reads “alcohol free”.
Therefore, if a drink is produced alcohol free in the first place and it is not called “Fuqa” (beer), there is no problem, or else, it is forbidden even if alcohol is separated from it.
My question to you is: Can I (a Muslim) sell or eat this ice-cream made from syrup that contains less than 0.5% of ethanol type of alcohol?
Question 5: I am running a store and I have non-Muslim customers who want me to sell them alcoholic drinks. Can a Muslim buy and sell intoxicating alcohol to non-Muslims?
Question 6: Is it permissible to socialize or accept invitations from Muslims that are involved in business like selling alcoholic beverages and pork?
Question 7: Is it permissible to consume medication that contain alcohol for ones treatment?
If the amount of alcohol is more than 2%, then one may dilute the medication with water, so that the amount of alcohol becomes very minute, e.g. 2% or less and then consume it.
Question 8: I enter a restaurant with a group of friends, and we notice on our table, there is a sealed bottle of wine, which we did not order, and will not drink, is it permissible for us to continue sitting on that table and eat our meal?
Question 9: What is the ruling concerning the alcohol found in some dental products like mouthwash and others?
Question 10: What is your opinion on Muslims eating in non-Muslim or even Muslim owned and operated restaurants which serve Halal food however also serve alcoholic drinks? If the alcohol is not being consumed at our table, does this change the ruling?
Question 11: What is the ruling on a Muslim working in a restaurant in which he must serve alcoholic beverages?
Question 12: Is it permissible to drink beer that says “alcohol free” on it?
