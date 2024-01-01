English
Najaf: Sheikh Zakzaky meets Senior Iraqi Cleric

Shafaqna English- Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, meets with Ayatollah Sheikh Mohammad Yaqubi, an Iraqi source of emulation, in the holy city of Najaf.

In this meeting, Ayatollah Yaqubi stressed the need for making efforts and mobilizing resources to bring the voice of true Islam to the world and promote the grandeur of the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

He added that the challenges facing the Muslim Ummah today should be tackled using effective means and considering contemporary requirements and conditions.

Ayatollah Yaqubi also praised Sheikh Zakzaky for his steadfastness and perseverance in the face of the hardships and tragedies.

He hoped that Sheikh Zakzaky’s propagation of the teachings of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) will not remain limited to Nigeria but will spread all over Africa.

He also referred to the spread of Shia Islam in Africa and said over that past decades, millions of people in African countries have embraced the school of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).

Source:IQNA

