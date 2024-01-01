Israel shuts Ibrahimi Mosque to Muslim Worshippers

Shafaqna English-Israeli forces on Friday shuts the Ibrahimi Mosque in the West Bank city of Al-Khalil (Hebron) to Muslim Worshippers.

The Israeli forces prohibited the Adhan, or the Muslim call to prayer, and evening prayer at the mosque.

Ghassan al-Rajabi, director of the Waqf Department in al-Khalil said that soldiers forced Waqf Department employees out of the mosque and prevented them from performing the maghrib, or evening prayer.

Al-Rajabi noted the mosque remained closed to Palestinian worshippers until ishaa, or night prayers.

Source:IQNA