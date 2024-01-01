Accident happened to helicopter carrying President of Iran

Shafaqna English- Some sources have reported that an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hujjat al-Islam Sayyid Ebrahim Raisi in East Azerbaijan Province.

According to Shafaqna, Tasnim wrote: In this convoy, three helicopters were present. Two helicopters carrying some ministers and officials have safely landed.

It has been heard that the Friday prayers leader of Tabriz, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e-Hashem, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Governor of East Azerbaijan were also present in the helicopter carrying the President.

In an interview with the IRINN, Ahmad Vahidi, the Interior Minister of Iran, said: After inaugurating the Khoda Afarin Dam, the president and his entourage were returning with several helicopters that one of them had to make a hard landing due to weather conditions.

He added: “Rescue teams have moved to the area, but because of the foggy and unfavorable weather, it may take time to reach the helicopter.”

Source: Shafaqna Persian

www.shafaqna.com