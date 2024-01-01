The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Azadari” (Lamentation)

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Azadari” (Lamentation).
Question 1: Is mourning for Imam Hussain and other Infallibles (a.s.) recommended?
Question 2: I have a question about matam (Azadari) and the manner our people are holding Muharram rituals, what is our purpose of holding these events?
Question 3: Is it permissible to jog (run at a steady gentle pace) in mourning processions which are taken out into the streets to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him?
Question 4: I would like to ask your opinion about taking off the shirts in mourning processions. Is it permissible for men to take off their shirts while beating their chests?
Question 5: What is the Islamic law on wearing full black during the months of Muharram and Safar? Is it recommended or abominable (makrooh)?
Question 6: Is there any objection to people holding up chandeliers or flags ahead of the mourning processions?
Question 7: Over the past thirty years, we have been placing candles in our local mosque as a sign of grief and lamentation. Can we give lamps to the mosque instead of burning candles?
Passiveness by Husain (A) in this situation would have meant the end of Islam as we know it. Thus Husain (A) took upon himself the responsibility of the whole nation. The greatest tragedy was that one who stood up for the noblest of causes, the defense of Islam, was cut down in so cruel a manner.
It is for this reason that the sacrifice of Husain (A) is commemorated annually throughout the Muslim world. Our sorrow never abates as we relive the tragedy.
The commemoration of Ashura on the 10th of Muharram every year serves to remind us of the sacrifices of the family of the Prophet (S). It also makes us aware of the people, then and now, who tried to destroy Islam and the family of the Prophet (S) and all that they stood for – as well as those who watched, listened and did nothing.
