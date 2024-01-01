The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwas About “Azadari” (Lamentation)

Shafaqna English- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered a question about “Azadari” (Lamentation).

Question & Answer

Question : Is it permissible to wail and cry loudly as well as beat one’s head and face in mourning for Imam Hussein, peace be upon him?

Answer : There is no problem in it .

Related Fatwas

Question 1: Is mourning for Imam Hussain and other Infallibles (a.s.) recommended? Answer : Yes, it is recommended and God will reward those who sincerely revive their memories and commemorate their martyrdom.

Question 2: I have a question about matam (Azadari) and the manner our people are holding Muharram rituals, what is our purpose of holding these events? Answer : The main purpose of mourning during ‘Ashura, is to respect and revive the symbols of religion and remember the suffering of Imam Hussain (a.s.), his companions, and his uprising to defend Islam and prevent the destruction of the religion by Bani Umayyad dynasty. These rites must be done in such a way that in addition to serving that purpose, it draws the attention of others to these lofty goals.

Question 3: Is it permissible to jog (run at a steady gentle pace) in mourning processions which are taken out into the streets to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, peace be upon him? Answer : There is no problem in it per se .

Question 4: I would like to ask your opinion about taking off the shirts in mourning processions. Is it permissible for men to take off their shirts while beating their chests? Answer : There is no problem in it.

Question 5: What is the Islamic law on wearing full black during the months of Muharram and Safar? Is it recommended or abominable (makrooh)? Answer : It is good to wear black and it being abominable (Makrooh) is not proved.

Question 6: Is there any objection to people holding up chandeliers or flags ahead of the mourning processions? Answer : There is no objection in it.

Question 7: Over the past thirty years, we have been placing candles in our local mosque as a sign of grief and lamentation. Can we give lamps to the mosque instead of burning candles? Answer : There is no problem in it.

