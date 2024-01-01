English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

AA: Evidence of USA link in killing civilians in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English- Vast majority of Israeli war remnants in Gaza indicate they were manufactured in USA.

In every corner of the city of Khan Younis, which was destroyed by the Israeli army during the ongoing military operations, remnants of shells and empty or unexploded missiles are scattered.

They were used by the army to bomb entire civilian neighborhoods, most of which bear markings that confirm their US origin.

Anadolu has captured images of the military remnants in dozens of areas among residential neighborhoods in Khan Younis, which before being invaded by Israeli forces and destroyed, were densely populated with residents.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UNRWA: Nearly 800,000 Palestinians now displaced from Rafah

leila yazdani

Palestinians in Rafah struggle to figure out where to go

nafiseh yazdani

Euro-Med: Israel’s destruction of more Gaza schools-health centres is ‘manifestation of genocide’

leila yazdani

UNRWA: More than 630,000 Palestinians forced to flee Rafah

nafiseh yazdani

Thousands of Palestinians cut off from water-food after week-long Israeli incursion

leila yazdani

UN’s Chief appeals for Gaza ceasefire-regional unity at Arab League Summit

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.