AA: Evidence of USA link in killing civilians in Gaza

Shafaqna English- Vast majority of Israeli war remnants in Gaza indicate they were manufactured in USA.

In every corner of the city of Khan Younis, which was destroyed by the Israeli army during the ongoing military operations, remnants of shells and empty or unexploded missiles are scattered.

They were used by the army to bomb entire civilian neighborhoods, most of which bear markings that confirm their US origin.

Anadolu has captured images of the military remnants in dozens of areas among residential neighborhoods in Khan Younis, which before being invaded by Israeli forces and destroyed, were densely populated with residents.

Sources: Anadolu Ajansı

