Shafaqna English- A councillor who has become Solihull’s first Muslim mayor says she is hoping her appointment will spread unity.

Shahin Ashraf, the first person from an ethnic minority group to become mayor of the borough, received overwhelming support from councillors as she was appointed to the position on Tuesday night, May 14.

Shahin Ashraf says she is “deeply humbled” to have been appointed as the new mayor of Solihull.

Sources: Birmingham World.UK

