English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeaturedMiddle EastOther News

Iran’s Supreme Leader: Iranian nation must not be worried, there will be no disruption inwork of country

0

Shafaqna English- In a meeting on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his concerns for the worrying incident this afternoon for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation.

The Leader stated, “We hope that the Almighty God will return the respected and esteemed President and his entourage to the arms of the nation. Everyone should pray for the health of these people who are serving the Iranian nation. The nation doesn’t need to be worried or anxious as the administration of the country will not be disrupted at all.”

Sources: English.khamenei.ir

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Reuters: USA are closely monitoring reports of Iranian president’s copter crash

leila yazdani

UN chief concerned about reports of Iranian president’s copter crash

leila yazdani

Türkiye sending Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle, night-vision capable Cougar helicopter to help Iran

leila yazdani

Accident happened to helicopter carrying President of Iran

asadian

Syrian President expressed his condolences for terrorist attacks in Kerman

rahman samadreza

Iran-Egypt Presidents talk over phone

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.