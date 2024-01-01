Iran’s Supreme Leader: Iranian nation must not be worried, there will be no disruption inwork of country

Shafaqna English- In a meeting on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Reza (AS), Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the Grand Ayatollah Khamenei expressed his concerns for the worrying incident this afternoon for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his delegation.

The Leader stated, “We hope that the Almighty God will return the respected and esteemed President and his entourage to the arms of the nation. Everyone should pray for the health of these people who are serving the Iranian nation. The nation doesn’t need to be worried or anxious as the administration of the country will not be disrupted at all.”

Sources: English.khamenei.ir

www.shafaqna.com