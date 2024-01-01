English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

UN aid chief warns of famine in Gaza

0

Shafaqna English-The UN’s humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths on Sunday  warned of famine in the Gaza.
“If fuel runs out, aid doesn’t get to the people where they need it, that famine, which we have talked about for so long, and which is looming, will not be looming anymore. It will be present,” Griffiths said.
“And I think our worry, as citizens of the international community, is that the consequence is going to be really, really hard. Hard, difficult, and apocalyptic,” he told AFP on the sidelines of meetings with Qatari officials in Doha.
Griffith, the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said some 50 trucks of aid per day could reach the hardest-hit north of Gaza through the reopened Erez crossing.
But battles near the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings in Gaza’s south meant the vital routes were “effectively blocked,” he explained.
“So aid getting in through land routes to the south and for Rafah, and the people dislodged by Rafah is almost nil,” Griffiths added.
With fuel, food and medicine running out, Griffiths said the military action in the southern Gazan city was “exactly what we feared it would be.”
“And we all said that very clearly, that a Rafah operation is a disaster in humanitarian terms, a disaster for the people already displaced to Rafah. This is now their fourth or fifth displacement,” he said.

Source: Arab News

Related posts

UNRWA: Failure to reopen land crossings to exacerbate humanitarian conditions in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN: More than 150,000 pregnant women facing health hazards in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN: 150,000 Palestinians have left Rafah

nasibeh yazdani

Palestinian Journalist received award for covering Israeli war on Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

TASS: At least 15,002 children killed in Gaza

nasibeh yazdani

UN’s Chief calls on Israel to halt escalation

nasibeh yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.