Myanmar: 150,000 Rohingya Muslims displaced following seizure of Buthidaung town by rebels

Shafaqna English-150,000 Rohingya Muslims were displaced following seizure of Buthiduang town of Myanmar’s Rakhine state by the rebel Arakan Army (AA), according to a Rohingya rights group.

On Saturday, the rebel group claimed that took complete control of Buthidaung township, home to the ethnic Rohingya population, near the Bangladesh border after the regime’s Strategic Military Command in the northern Rakhine State town fell.

“On May 17, the (Arakan Army) ordered the Rohingya in downtown Buthidaung to leave the town no later than May 18 at 10 am. When the Rohingya refused to leave, they set fire to the entire downtown area at 9:30 pm, not even waiting until their own deadline,” according to Free Rohingya Coalition, a global network of Rohingya activists who share common concerns about Myanmar’s human rights violations.

As of now, more than 150,000 people have become homeless and need urgent humanitarian intervention, Nay San Lwin, the coalition’s co-founder, told Anadolu.

“All their crimes against the Rohingya must be investigated, and they must be held accountable,” Nay said.

Source: Anadolu Agency