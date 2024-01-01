Türkiye sending Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle, night-vision capable Cougar helicopter to help Iran

Shafaqna English- Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle, night-vision capable Cougar helicopter assigned to participate in search operation, Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Türkiye’s Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) announced on Sunday that the country is sending a night vision search and rescue helicopter and 32 rescuers following a request from Iran.

“Iran has requested a night vision search and rescue helicopter from Türkiye” through the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the agency said on X.

“32 search and rescue mountaineers from the Van and Erzurum branches of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and 6 vehicles are en route to the area,” it added.

Also, “15 mountaineer search and rescue personnel from Ankara, Diyarbakir, and Konya are on standby,” the agency said and added it is closely monitoring the situation for further developments.

Sources: Yenişafak

