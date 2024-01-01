English
Reuters: USA are closely monitoring reports of Iranian president’s copter crash

Shafaqna English- “We are closely following reports of a possible hard landing of a helicopter in Iran carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister,” a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

USa President Biden cut short his vacation and returned to the White House for an emergency meeting following the Iranian president’s helicopter accident.

A spokesperson for USA President , Karine Jean-Pierre, told reporters aboard Air Force One that the president had been briefed on the situation. She did not elaborate.

