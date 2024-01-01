English
Manchester City are the Champions of English Premier League

Shafaqna English- On Sunday, Manchester City emerged victorious over West Ham United with a score of 3-1, securing their fourth consecutive triumph in the English Premier League, reported by Anadolu Ajansı.

As a result of their victory, Manchester City has now won the top-flight title for the tenth time in the club’s history.

Arsenal defeated Everton at the Emirates Stadium by a score of 2-1 in another Sunday game.

In the 2023/24 season, Manchester City finished with 91 points, two points ahead of Arsenal.

At the same time, Luton Town, Burnley, and Sheffield United have been relegated from the Premier League to the Championship.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

