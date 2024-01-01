Hakim expresses concerns regarding Iranian President

SHAFAQNA – The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq expressed concern over the incident involving the helicopter carrying the President of Iran and his accompanying delegation.

In this message, Hakim wished health and well-being for Raisi and his companions.

